



— Michael Black was a veteran who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan – only to lose his life in a hit-and-run on the tollway here at home.

As CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reported, Black’s family has a message for the driver in the hit-and-run, which was caught on camera.

“He had his life snuffed out by somebody that was too much in a hurry,” said Black’s brother, Darius Jackson.

In the early morning of Sunday, July 21, dashcam video captured a car appearing suddenly to try to exit the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) in Rosemont. That car clipped a Nissan Murano, causing it to hit the center barrier.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt. Black, 43, was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run.

“At the time of his death he was Chief Warrant Officer Michael General Black. He had multiple commendations and medals,” Jackson said. “He was very accomplished and very well-respected in terms of his military service.”

Jackson said his brother served three tours, including time in Iraq and Afghanistan. Black was buried Thursday with full military honors.

“It was humbling. It brought me to tears,” Jackson said. “He was dedicated to his daughters – he called them his Mini-Me’s.”

Black’s daughters were named Mikaela, 4, and Maya, 2.

“Mikaela, the older one she actually left one of her stuffed animals in the casket to look over my brother,” Jackson said, “so as you can Imagine that’s inspiring and heartbreaking at the same time.”

Police as of Friday were in the process of reviewing dashcam video and other clues to determine who was responsible in the crash. Meanwhile, family is pleading with the other driver to come forward.

“Have some courage,” Jackson said. “Stand up. Take responsibility for your actions.”

Police on Friday continued their investigation as to what happened on the interstate. They have leads, if you have any information, the family and investigators hope you’ll reach out/

