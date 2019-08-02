CHICAGO (CBS) — Humidity levels will slowly rise through the weekend as the weather warms up, and there will be a light breeze each day.
There is about a 20% stray storm chance Saturday afternoon, mainly north of the Wisconsin border. Storms would be short-lived, pop-up storms in the heat of the afternoon and diminishing after sunset.
Forecast:
Friday night: Clear. Low 62
Saturday: Sunny, stray p.m. storm chance. High 85, upper 70s lakeside
Sunday: Sunny. High 86, near 80 at lakefront
Monday: Partly sunny. High 89
Tuesday: Passing storms with cold front. High 87
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 83