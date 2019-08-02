  • CBS 2On Air

By Mary Kay Kleist
Chicago, Chicago News, Chicago Weather, Forecast. Weekend Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Humidity levels will slowly rise through the weekend as the weather warms up, and there will be a light breeze each day.

There is about a 20% stray storm chance Saturday afternoon, mainly north of the Wisconsin border. Storms would be short-lived, pop-up storms in the heat of the afternoon and diminishing after sunset.

Forecast:

Friday night: Clear. Low 62

Saturday: Sunny, stray p.m. storm chance. High 85, upper 70s lakeside

Sunday: Sunny. High 86, near 80 at lakefront

Monday: Partly sunny. High 89

Tuesday: Passing storms with cold front. High 87

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 83

