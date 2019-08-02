HOMEWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — Three people were taken to area hospitals Friday when an ambulance was involved in a crash with two other vehicles in south suburban Homewood.
Homewood police and paramedics were called around 4:30 p.m. to 183rd Street and Governors Highway, police said.
The crash at the junction involved a Buick, a Lexus, and a Kurtz ambulance, police said.
The three people in the ambulance – two paramedics and a patient – were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Citations were pending late Thursday.