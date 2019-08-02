



— The reason is that hordes of people have been seen jumping the fence to get into the festival in viral videos.

CBS 2’s Tara Molina took the security concerns straight to city and festival officials Friday night.

With security ramped up this year and a major police and security guard presence across the festival, many find the video showing crowds crashing through the fence surprising.

How did the group get away with it? Actually, the city emergency management team said they didn’t.

The now-viral video posted on Instagram by Jeremy Cohen captured it all.

“It was insane. Everyone was like gathered together and they were running,” said Michael Rogers. “I was like, what’s going on?!”

In the video, stampede of people were seen jumping the Lollapalooza fence in droves – so many at a time that the fence actually came down.

Many were quick to point out police were only seen stopping one young man on camera. And the people seen on Cohen’s video were not the only Lollapalooza fence jumpers reported on Friday.

“When I pay money, it’s a little, like, disrespectful for people to, like, try not to pay,” one festivalgoer said.

Indeed, it is all raising big concerns from the festival goers who aren’t breaking the rules.

“There’s no place for that here when safety, with all these people, is the number one concern,” said Ian Shankar.

People who come to the festival legitimately with tickets have to go through a security checkpoint.

“You don’t know what they have. They might have knives, even worse case scenario, guns or bombs or something,” Shankar said, “so like, especially in today’s world where you don’t know what’s going to happen, it’s like super important everyone goes through security and ensure that everybody is safe at a festival like this.”

So, what’s being done about it?

CBS 2 reached out festival staff, Chicago Police and the Office of Emergency Management. They got back to us with a statement:

“Just after 2 p.m. today, approximately 50 people attempted to breach an exterior perimeter fence at Michigan Ave. and Balbo Drive. Both CPD and festival security responded immediately to the situation and resolved it within moments. As a result, no one was able to gain entry to the festival.”

Officials say there are layers of fences and they’ve reinforced security outside of them.

“They have cops all lined up now, so I don’t think it’s going to happen again,” said Erica Tabin.

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management issued a warning Friday heading into the weekend – fence jumpers, and anyone trying to sneak in, won’t only be caught. They’ll be charged with criminal trespassing.

Lollapalooza runs through Sunday. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend each day.