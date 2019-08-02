CHICAGO (CBS) — A CTA bus hit a woman in the Streeterville neighborhood Friday morning around 8:45, Chicago police confirm.
Traffic was being diverted near where the incident occurred at 600 North Fairbanks Court, and Fairbanks was closed between Ontario and Ohio around 11 a.m.
The female pedestrian was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
She was originally reported to be in critical condition.
A witness said the woman was crossing the street as the bus was turning onto Fairbanks when she was hit an pinned under the bus. Several people tried to help her.
Another witness said the woman had several shopping bags with her and was talking at some point.
This is a developing story.