CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car Thursday night in north suburban Wheeling.
Police said officers responded to a call about a traffic crash around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wolf Road and Strong Avenue.
When police arrived, they found a man who appeared to be about 60 years old lying in the road with serious injuries.
Paramedics took the man to the hospital.
As of Friday morning, Wheeling police had not provided any details on the circumstances of the crash but said the driver who hit the victim remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.
The collision shattered the passenger’s side of the front windshield of the car that hit the victim. Several bags and items of clothing were scattered on the street after the crash.