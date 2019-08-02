CHICAGO (CBS) — Technology helped Chicago Police take ammunition and several weapons off the streets.
Notified by a Shotspotter alert, police headed Friday to the 6900 block of South Dorchester Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
Officers received a description for a wanted vehicle that they saw exiting an alley, and tried to pull over the vehicle, police said.
The alleged offenders tried to flee, but they hit a parked car and slammed into a tree, police said.
Officers found three fully-loaded AK-47 rifles and armor-piercing bullets in the vehicle, along with armor-piercing ammunition.
The suspects – Jordan Hill, 25, and Dewayne Hill, 32, both of the 600 block of East 38th Place – were charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said. Jordan Hill was also charged with carrying a loaded firearm with no Firearm Owners Identification Card, police said.