Filed Under:Dorchester Avenue, Grand Crossing, ShotSpotter

CHICAGO (CBS) — Technology helped Chicago Police take ammunition and several weapons off the streets.

Notified by a Shotspotter alert, police headed Friday to the 6900 block of South Dorchester Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Officers received a description for a wanted vehicle that they saw exiting an alley, and tried to pull over the vehicle, police said.

The alleged offenders tried to flee, but they hit a parked car and slammed into a tree, police said.

Officers found three fully-loaded AK-47 rifles and armor-piercing bullets in the vehicle, along with armor-piercing ammunition.

Dewayne Hill, Jordan Hill

Dewayne Hill (left) and Jordan Hill are accused of driving with an arsenal of weaponry in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. (Credit: Chicago Police)

The suspects – Jordan Hill, 25, and Dewayne Hill, 32, both of the 600 block of East 38th Place – were charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said. Jordan Hill was also charged with carrying a loaded firearm with no Firearm Owners Identification Card, police said.