CBS 2 Exclusive: Fire Battalion Chief Recalls Rushing To Aid Of Woman Brutally Attacked Near DePaulWhen Chicago Fire Battalion Chief Michael Weilgat arrived at work on Thursday, July 18, he expected it would be just like any other day – until he became the first to respond after a woman was brutally attacked and slashed near DePaul University.

Irish Nobleman Pub Offers $1,000 To Family That Adopted Kobe The Dog For His Return To His Original FamilyAfter 10-year-old Kobe the dog got away from his owners on July 5 when he was afraid of fireworks, he was picked up by Chicago Animal Care and Control and eventually sent to another rescue and legally adopted by another family -- all while his original owners say they were looking for him.

2 Wounded In Shooting On Stony Island Feeder To Bishop FordIllinois State Police were investigating Friday afternoon, after two people were shot while in a vehicle on the Stony Island Avenue feeder to the Bishop Ford freeway.

Driver Of Mack Truck Cited In Crash Involving Three School Buses In LibertyvilleThe driver of a Mack truck involved in a Libertyville crash with three school buses that sent 17 people to the hospital has been charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.