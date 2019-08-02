CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police were investigating Friday afternoon, after two people were shot while in a vehicle on the Stony Island Avenue feeder to the Bishop Ford freeway.
The shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. on the southbound Stony Island feeder ramp at 99th Street, state police said.
State police came to an area hospital to speak with three people who had been in the car into which the shots were fired. The driver, a 24-year-old man, and a rear-seat passenger, a 26-year-old man, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The front-seat passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was uninjured.
The incident was under investigation Friday afternoon. The Stony Island Avenue feeder ramp was closed at 95th Street for more than two hours following the incident.