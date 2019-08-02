CHICAGO (CBS) — A 5-year-old boy was shot in the leg, and two adults were stabbed, in what was believed to be a domestic incident in the Englewood community Friday night.

As CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reported, police said at 7:18 p.m., a 33-year-old woman got into a physical fight with another woman about 28 years old in the 6700 block of South Parnell Avenue. The younger woman then stabbed the older one in the left arm, police said.

Meanwhile, two men, ages 29 and 34, walked out of the residence and the younger man stabbed the older one in the right arm, police said.

The 29-year-old man then went back inside to a second-floor apartment, took out a gun, and fired shots out a window in the direction of the 33-year-old woman’s vehicle, which was parked on the street, police said.

A 5-year-old boy was in that car, and he was wounded in the thigh, police said.

Police News Affairs Sgt. Rocco Alioto said the incident is likely domestic in nature.

The adult man and woman were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Alioto said. He said their conditions were stable, and the Fire Department said their injuries were minor.

The boy was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, and his condition was also stable, Alioto said.

The man and woman who allegedly committed the violence were taken into custody, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating late Friday.