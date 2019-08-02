CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of carjackers crashed into four parked cars Thursday night in West Englewood and ran off before police could catch them.
Police said the carjackers forced a man out of his 2016 Chrysler 300 at gunpoint around 10 p.m. near 58th and Honore.
Officers later spotted the stolen vehicle near 66th and Winchester, where the carjackers struck four parked cars.
The thieves ran away after the crash, and no one was in custody Friday morning.
No injuries were reported.
Area South detectives were investigating.