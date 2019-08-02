



An attorney for the family of Yingying Zhang, a Chinese scholar kidnapped and brutally slain two years ago, said it’s possible her remains might be in a landfill in Vermilion County.

Steve Beckett tells CBS affiliate WCIA-TV the family met with federal prosecutors last week, one week after 30-year-old Brendt Christensen was sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and killing Zhang. Beckett had been planning a press conference with the family Friday afternoon to give an update on Zhang’s remains, but it has been postponed until next week, because the family wants an interpreter present, since they do not speak English.

From what her family was told, Beckett said tracing what Christensen claimed to have done with Zhang’s body would leave someone to believe they’re in a landfill in Vermilion County.

The family was told Christensen’s attorneys provided information to the feds under a grant of immunity.

At trial, Christensen’s defense attorneys conceded he killed Zhang, but sought to convince jurors he didn’t deserve to die for his crimes.

Jurors took less than 90 minutes to convict Christensen in June. Prosecutors and Zhang’s family had pushed for the death penalty, but the same jury that convicted him sentenced him to life in prison after deliberating for about eight hours over two days.

Prosecutors told the jury Christensen posed as an undercover officer to lure 26-year-old Zhang into his car on June 9, 2017, as she headed to sign a lease off campus.

Christensen, who is over 6 feet tall, took Zhang to his apartment where he raped, choked, and stabbed her in his bedroom, as the 5-foot-4 Zhang tried to fight him off, Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller said. Christensen then dragged Zhang into his bathroom, and pummeled her in the head with the bat before decapitating her.

The former University of Illinois doctoral student bought Drano and garbage bags three days after the slaying. It wasn’t immediately clear what Christensen is alleged to have done with the garbage bags — or the Drano. The liquid commonly used for unclogging sinks, tubs and other drains contains sodium hydroxide or lye, which can be used for dissolving organic matter.

In June, a jury took less than two hours to find Christensen guilty on three counts in connection to Zhang’s death: kidnapping resulting in a death and two counts of lying to investigators.

Zhang’s body never has been found, and at trial prosecutors said Christensen has deprived her family of the chance to give her a proper burial in China.