CHICAGO (CBS)– If you’ve been wanting to sample some of the restaurants River North has to offer, here’s your chance.
August 5 kicks off the 3rd annual “Restaurant Week by River North.”
Shelby Forsyth, marketing coordinator for Tortoise Supper Club, joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio.
The owners of Tortoise Supper Club started this tradition and Forsyth said its an opportunity to partner with neighboring restaurants.
Twelve restaurants will be partners this years.
She said prefixed menus will allow customers to get deals and try new dishes at new restaurants.
Forsyth said the price start at $29.99 at Tortoise Supper Club.
She recommends making reservations.