CHICAGO (CBS)– One person is dead and several people were injured after a fiery crash on the Bishop Ford early Saturday morning.
At least two cars were totaled, a car was turned over and another car was in flames.
Police said a semi-trailer and multiple cars were involved in the deadly crash just after 2 a.m.. Firefighters worked to put out a vehicle engulfed in flames.
Traffic was backed up on I- 94 south, east of Sibley. Northbound lanes have reopened and all southbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted at Dolton.
This is a developing story.