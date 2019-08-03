CHICAGO (CBS) — I-80 was shut down in both directions Saturday night due to brush fires sparked as firefighters battled a fire at an industrial building in Joliet.
The call for a fire in the 20600 block of Amherst Court came in just after 4:30 p.m., according to the New Lenox Fire Department.
Fire officials say two buildings on the property were fully engulfed in flames. One building has been declared a complete loss, and the other has significant damage.
The second building was still in the process of being put out as of about 8:30 p.m.
Will County HazMat was also on the scene to do product control on the runoff from the fire and monitor the environment.
Firefighters said the ongoing situation was under control shortly before 8:30 p.m., but officials were expected to be on scene for an extended period of time.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.