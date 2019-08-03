CHICAGO (CBS) — One Catholic church on Chicago’s South Side has posted images around its property of a man suspected of stealing money from two area churches.

He’s accused of hitting at least two congregations in the last week and stealing twice from the Monastery of the Holy Cross in Bridgeport.

“It’s the first time this has happened in about 20 years,” said Prior Peter Funk. “It’s the Lord’s house.”

Funk told CBS 2 a man attended Sunday mass and opened their collection box.

“We don’t think he got away with very much,” he said.

Then the following Thursday, someone broke in while the monks were in the middle of morning prayer.

“He obviously knows our schedule,” said Funk.

At least $400 was taken in the two thefts within five days.

“I’m speechless. I’m so shocked,” said Phil Michalowski of who does maintenance at St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church, just a couple of blocks away from the monastery. “Saw him trying to break in with a screwdriver.”

He said they too had an attempted burglary, but the thief was unsuccessful.

A surveillance photo shows the man parishioners said was trying to force his way inside.

“Father has sent them this picture,” said Michalowski of a surveillance photo. “Looks like the same guy from St. Mary’s.

Church leaders said St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish in Noble Square was also targeted, but they believe it’s a different person.