CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — As many as nine states could see heat indexes above 100 degrees for more than a quarter of the year by 2036, according to a new report.
The impact of climate change will push the number of days with heat indexes above 100 degrees across the Midwest, from an average of six days to as many as 30 days.
Some top agriculture states could see nearly two month- worth of days where temperatures and humidity combine to create dangerous conditions for outdoor workers, according to a new report by the Union of Concerned Scientists.
The report, entitled ‘Killer Heat in the United States,’ looked at 18 different climate models to project what heat indexes could be by midcentury and late century.
