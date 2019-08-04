BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) — Residents were told to stay indoors with their windows shut this weekend after a chlorine leak was identified at a well site in Barrington.
Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Barrington fire crews were called to the Barrington Village Hall, at 200 S. Hough St., for a report of a suspicious odor.
A small chlorine leak was located a well site, and the Lake County Hazardous Materials Response Team was called to the scene, according to the Barrington Fire Department. The leak was isolated and stopped, and everyone in the area was asked to stay inside with doors and windows closed.
About 50 fire and police personnel were called to the scene from more than 24 agencies, the fire department said. It took until 3:30 a.m. Sunday for crews to get a full handle on the situation.
There were no injuries.