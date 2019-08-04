



— Americans receive around 150 million robocalls every day by some estimates, and last week, the Federal Communications Commission put new measures in place to crack down.

But as CBS News’ Lisa Mateo reported Sunday evening, experts say it will not put an end to those unwanted calls.

Robocalls are a daily annoyance. Patricia Juhasz said she got 14, all of which were spoofed.

“All from a 216 phone number, which is our area code, so it looks like a local number,” Juhasz said.

If the calls weren’t bad enough, earlier this year, Juhasz also received a series of robo texts promising cash loans.

In an effort to crack down on the messages the Federal Communications Commission recently approved new rules that ban spoofed texts and spoofed calls that originate from outside the U.S.

“With these changes, the FCC will be able to go after bad actors that spoof and those overseas that prey on consumers in this country,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

The FCC has been stepping up efforts to stop unwanted calls. In June, the agency gave providers new power to block robocalls before they reach our devices.

“It’s really a step in the right direction. The additional enforcement can only help,” said CNET News Executive Director Roger Cheng. “But with that said, these scammers, these robocall folks are they are smart people and they’ve been able to continuously advance and upgrade their game. So this isn’t the end of robocalls by any measure.”

But it is hoped the new measures can significantly decrease the number of robocalls we get. Phone companies are expected to implement new technology by the end of the year called Stir/Shaken, which requires all calls to carry an authentic digital signature.

This ensures that the number you see in the caller ID is legitimate and not spoofed.

In May, the U.S. Senate passed the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act, which was co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.). The bill would increase fines on violators of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, and would direct phone service providers to implement the authentication technology.

The House has also passed similar legislation, according to published reports.

In June, the Federal Trade Commission announced millions of dollars in fines against several robocall companies.