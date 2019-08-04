BREAKINGNine People Killed In Mass Shooting In Dayton, Ohio; One Day After Deadly Rampage In El Paso
CHICAGO (CBS)– A 47-year-old woman was critically injured during a hit-and-run in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, a red 2-door Honda was traveling eastbound on Division Street at a high speed when the unknown driver struck the 47-year-old pedestrian.

The victim was waiting near the corner to cross the street and head northbound when she was struck. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with multiple broken bones and internal bleeding.

Police said the driver did not stop. Area North detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story.