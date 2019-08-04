  • CBS 2On Air

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — A squad car caught fire Sunday while parked behind the Libertyville police station.

The fire was caught on a dramatic video.

Libertyville police said around 5:30 p.m., the squad car caught fire while parked in the rear of the Libertyville Police Department, at 200 E. Cook Ave. in the far north suburb.

The squad car had just been parked and was unattended for only moments before the fire was detected, police said.

Twitter user Willie Gillespie captured video.

Libertyville firefighters rushed to the scene and put out the blaze, police said.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation, police said. Foul play is not suspected.