CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who allegedly posed as a rideshare driver was arrested downtown late last week and charged with identity theft and other financial crimes.
Lance Baymon, 39, was arrested just before 4 p.m. Friday in the 0-99 block of South Dearborn Street, police confirmed to CBS 2.
He was charged with four counts of identity theft between $2,000 and $10,000, one felony count of possessing three or more lost credit or debit cards, and one felony count of running a continuing financial crime enterprise.
According to a Chicago Tribune report, prosecutors alleged that Baymon identified himself as a victim’s rideshare driver and asked for a debit card, but then stole or swapped out the cards. He allegedly got $24,000 from the accounts of four victims between March and July of this year, the newspaper reported.