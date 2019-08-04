



At least three people were killed and 37 were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.

This weekend total includes four shootings on August 2, 12 shootings on August 3 and five shootings on August 4.

There were two mass shooting overnight in Chicago.

At least 1 person died and 11 others were wounded since just after 1 a.m. Sunday in two separate Chicago shootings.

The latest shooting happened at 18th and Keeler Avenue Sunday around 3:40 a.m.

Police said four men were shot. One of them died at the scene.

CBS 2 talked to one of the victim’s relatives outside the hospital. Keith Flowers said his 33-year-old son was killed.

He said his son had just gotten off work and went to hang out with some friends when someone pulled up in a car and shot them.

A tragic 24 hrs for our country. Our thoughts & condolences are with everyone affected by this senseless gun violence. In Chicago, we are investigating 2 multiple victim shootings in the Ogden District & there is no known connection to El Paso or Dayton. pic.twitter.com/zEhX3Swx60 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 4, 2019

Earlier Sunday around 1:20 a.m., police got a call for a mass shooting at Roosevelt and Francisco.

Police said the victims were standing at Douglas Park when someone in black Camaro pulled up and started shooting.

A total of seven people were shot, four men and three women.

The victims are between 19 and 25 years old.

At the scene, police said a 21-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition along with two women, who are in stable.

A 19-year-old woman and a 20-year -old man were taken to Stroger in stable.