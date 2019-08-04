BREAKINGNine People Killed In Mass Shooting In Dayton, Ohio; One Day After Deadly Rampage In El Paso
CHICAGO (CBS)– At least three people were killed and 37 were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.

This weekend total includes four shootings on August 2, 12 shootings on August 3 and five shootings on August 4.

There were two mass shooting overnight in Chicago.

At least 1 person died and 11 others were wounded since just after 1 a.m. Sunday in two separate Chicago shootings.

The latest shooting happened at 18th and Keeler Avenue Sunday around 3:40 a.m.

Police said four men were shot. One of them died at the scene.

CBS 2 talked to one of the victim’s relatives outside the hospital. Keith Flowers said his 33-year-old son was killed.

He said his son had just gotten off work and went to hang out with some friends when someone pulled up in a car and shot them.

Earlier Sunday around 1:20 a.m., police got a call for a mass shooting at Roosevelt and Francisco.

Police said the victims were standing at Douglas Park when someone in black Camaro pulled up and started shooting.

A total of seven people were shot, four men and three women.

The victims are between 19 and 25 years old.

At the scene, police said a 21-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition along with two women, who are in stable.

A 19-year-old woman and a 20-year -old man were taken to Stroger in stable.