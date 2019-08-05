CHICAGO (CBS) — A 39-year-old man was found dead in a condo fire early Monday in the Avondale neighborhood.
Police said, around 12:10 a.m., the man was found in a first-floor condominium on the 3100 block of North California Avenue, as officers were responding to a fire in the three-story building.
The man, identified as John Janege, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 1 a.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. It was not immediately clear how he died. An autopsy was scheduled for later Monday.
The cause and origin of the fire were under investigation.