CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold front is on the way along with chances for thunderstorms into Tuesday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the cold front will cut the humidity and bring temperatures into the near normal range.

There is an isolated chance for thunderstorms Monday through midnight with gusty winds possible.

Thunderstorms are also predicted for 2 p.m. to sunset Tuesday. Tuesday’s high temperature is expected to be around 83 degrees.

The rest of the week is expected to be dry with temperatures in the low 80s.