CHICAGO (CBS) — The chief spokesman for the Chicago Police Department took the unusual step of releasing audio on social media of relentless gunfire in the Lawndale neighborhood that killed one person and injured seven others over the weekend.
Dozens of shots are heard in a span of 52 seconds near 18th and Kildare.
“Criminals have no deterrent to carrying illegal guns in our city,” said Anthony Guglielmi.
Below is the sound that Chicago needs to change its ways on how we handle gun offenders. Audio from the tragic shooting at 18th & Kildare yesterday shows that criminals have no deterrent to carrying illegal guns in our city and this is what residents and police are up against. pic.twitter.com/VwixZwR0Vb
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 5, 2019
Eight people were shot around 3:45 a.m., when unknown shooters opened fire on a large group of people at a block party. One man, 33-year-old Demetrius Flowers, was killed, and seven other people were wounded:
• A 35-year-old man shot in the forehead was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was stabilized;
• A 28-year-old man shot in the hip was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was stabilized;
• A 27-year-old man shot in the foot was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was stabilized;
• A 28-year-old man shot in the leg Mount Sinai, where he was treated and released;
• A 14-year-old boy was shot in the thigh, and was taken to Stroger, where he was stabilized;
• A 21-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the thumb, and was treated and released at St. Margaret Hospital;
• A 19-year-old woman was shot in the head, and was taken to Stroger, where she was treated and released.