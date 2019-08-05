PALOS PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A man was arrested and charged Monday with beating up another driver in a Palos Park parking lot – in an incident that was caught on camera.
Hugh A. Higgins, 60, of Palos Heights, was charged with battery and was given a court date in at the Cook County courthouse in Bridgeview, according to Palos Park police.
Police said two drivers tried pulling into the same spot at the Jewel-Osco on 131st Street on Wednesday of last week.
That led to their both trading words with each other at the front of the store, before police said Higgins started punching the other driver numerous times. The other driver was knocked to the ground, police said.
The suspect took off before officers could get there, police said.