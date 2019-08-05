CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people – including two children – were injured Monday afternoon in a multi-vehicle accident in South Shore.
The accident happened at 75th Street and South Shore Drive, according to the Fire Department.
One adult was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, and two adults were taken to hospitals in fair-to-serious condition – one to Advocate Trinity Hospital, the other to South Shore Hospital, the Fire Department said.
Two children were taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition, the Fire Department said.
Further details were not immediately available.