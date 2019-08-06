  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Andersonville, Chicago Transit Authority, Clark Street, CTA bus accident, Foster Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were in area hospitals Tuesday after a crash involving a car and a Chicago Transit Authority bus in Andersonville.

The crash happened during the morning rush at the busy intersection of Clark Street and Foster Avenue, according to the Fire Department.

Video from Chopper 2 just before 7 a.m. showed a white vehicle with extensive front end damage.

There was also damage to sign poles and other items on the sidewalk in front of the North Side Federal Savings building at 5159 N. Clark St.

Clark And Foster Crash

A car and a CTA bus were involved in a crash at Clark Street and Foster Avenue in Andersonville on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (Credit: CBS 2)

Clark And Foster Crash

One person was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition, another to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair-to-serious condition, the Fire Department said.