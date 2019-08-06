CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were in area hospitals Tuesday after a crash involving a car and a Chicago Transit Authority bus in Andersonville.
The crash happened during the morning rush at the busy intersection of Clark Street and Foster Avenue, according to the Fire Department.
Video from Chopper 2 just before 7 a.m. showed a white vehicle with extensive front end damage.
There was also damage to sign poles and other items on the sidewalk in front of the North Side Federal Savings building at 5159 N. Clark St.
One person was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition, another to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair-to-serious condition, the Fire Department said.