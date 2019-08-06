CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears held one more practice before taking Wednesday off and playing their first preseason game on Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers.

CBS 2’s Matt Zahn has the latest in his reporter’s notebook from Bourbonnais.

Ridley Returns

Bears rookie wide receiver Riley Ridley has missed most of training camp with hamstring injury suffered in first practice, but returned yesterday in limited fashion and had one big touchdown catch in Bourbonnais today.

Head coach Matt Nagy said he’s not sure if Riley will be ready to play in first preseason game on Thursday since he hasn’t had much practice time.

Shelley Is Just The Right Size

Duke Shelley doesn’t want to hear that 5-foot-9 is too short to play cornerback in the NFL. Shelley was a 6th round draft pick and has made several impressive plays so far in camp.

“I’ve been hearing it my whole life. I’ve always been an undersized guy. ‘Small guy, big heart’ kind of thing. It is what it is. I don’t pay much attention to it. I just go out and play,” said Shelley.

“He’s physical, he has ball skills. It’s what we saw on tape. He does have great energy and he’s smart,” added Nagy.

Up Next

Bears are off Wednesday. Don’t expect to see many starters play in the first preseason game Thursday at Soldier Field against the Carolina Panthers.

Coach Nagy wouldn’t confirm his preseason plans, but expected to follow the blueprint he set last season to rest most of starters to avoid injuries.

The final training camp practice open to the public in Bourbonnais is Saturday 8:15 a.m.