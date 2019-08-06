CHICAGO (CBS) — Crews spent several hours cleaning up Tuesday morning after two semi-tractor trailer trucks collided on the Bishop Ford Freeway, and one of them spilled a load of wine all over the road.
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the inbound lanes near Beaubien Woods Forest Preserve, between 130th Street and Doty Avenue.
Illinois State Police said both drivers were injured in the crash. One of the trailers ripped open in the collision, spilling dozens of cases of wine, leaving broken bottles strewn all over the freeway.
The two right lanes of the Bishop Ford were blocked until around 6 a.m. as crews cleaned up after the crash.