CHICAGO (CBS)– Storms are possible through sunset Tuesday and then there is a sunny week ahead.
With the chance for isolated showers and storms Tuesday evening, the temperature could drop to the 60s.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, Wednesday is expected to be sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s and possible in the evening.
Thursday is expected to be breezy with less humidity and a high temperature of 81 degrees. Friday and into the weekend will be sunny with temperatures in the low 80s.