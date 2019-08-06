CHICAGO (CBS) — The defendants accused of brutally killing 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa in April were indicted Tuesday on first degree murder charges for Ochoa’s baby, Yovanny Lopez, who died in June nearly two months after they allegedly cut him from Ochoa’s womb.
Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter Desiree, 25, pleaded not guilty in June to charges of murder, kidnapping, dismembering a body, and concealing a homicide in Ochoa’s death.
In July the pair was hit was added murder charges for the baby’s death.
Prosecutors have said the Figueroas plotted for weeks to kill Ochoa and steal her baby.
According to police and prosecutors, the pair strangled Ochoa at their home in the Scottsdale neighborhood on April 23, and then the elder Figueroa cut Yovanny from Ochoa’s womb, and passed him off as her own when she went to Christ Medical Center.
Yovanny died on June 14, after two months on life support at the hospital. His death was ruled a homicide. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Yovanny died from lack of oxygen to the brain.
The baby’s real identity was not revealed for three weeks after he was born, after police investigating Ochoa’s disappearance conducted a DNA test on the baby and confirmed he was Ochoa’s. Detectives later found Ochoa’s body stuffed in a trash can at the Figueroas’ home.
Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is charged with helping the Figueroas cover up Ochoa’s murder.