



Cook County Sheriff’s Police Officer Thomas M. Nortman has been charged in a September 2018 crash that killed two women in Niles.

Nortman is charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of aggravated reckless driving, according to the Niles Police Department.

In the crash, the sheriff’s police squad car struck a Honda Accord in the intersection of Dempster Street and Harlem Avenue.

The driver, Ludwika Moskal, 69, and passenger, Helena Lukasik, 64, died from injuries from the crash.

Nortman, 48, was taken to Lutheran General, but his injuries were not life-threatening. He has been with the department since May 2008.

According to prosecutors, he was off duty but was heading to the courthouse in Skokie from his home in Olympia Fields for roll-call. Prosecutors say Nortman “erratically changed lanes to maneuver around multiple other vehicles” on the slick roads following rain.

After seeing him cross over the center line to assess oncoming traffic but move back into his lane, a witness described the officer’s driving as appearing to “have road rage” and being in a hurry, according to court documents.

The officer also used the right light to pass a semi-truck when he struck the victims’ vehicle on the passenger side as it made a left turn. According to prosecutors, Nortman was driving 78-79 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone, based on surveillance footage.

The crash was investigated by the North Regional Crimes Task Force — Major Crash Assistance Team.

The officer was de-deputized and placed on desk duty following the incident and remains on that status, according to the sheriff’s office. An internal investigation is ongoing.

Nortman is due in court in Skokie August 27. His bail is set at $200,000 with special conditions including no gun, no driving and no contact with witnesses or victims’ family members.

If convicted, Nortman faces a sentence ranging from probation to five years in prison.