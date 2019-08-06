CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Fire Department engine is stuck on top of a parking garage in the South Shore neighborhood after the deck partially collapsed below the engine.
The engine was at the parking garage at a nursing home, Symphony of South Shore, in the 2400 block of 72nd Street when the structure gave way, according to CFD.
The engine’s front bumper is resting on one side of the hole, and the back tires are parked on the other side.
Firefighters are safely off the rig, according to CFD officials, and there are no injuries.
Permit records show the parking structure was built in the late 90s, and the roof deck was repaired in 2007.
This is a developing story.