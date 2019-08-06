CHICAGO (CBS) — The personal information stored for 49,000 students and 2,300 teachers in Indian Prairie School District 204 in Naperville was exposed due to a data breach by a company used to track student academic progress.
The district is one of 13,000 clients of Pearson Clinical Assessment effected by the incident, according to a release from the District 204.
Pearson told the district the breach was limited to student first and last names and, in same cases, dates of birth. No test scores, performance data or other identifying information was affected, according to the release.
About 2,300 staff members’ first and last names and school email addresses were also in the information breach.
According to Pearson, the data was from the 2001 to 2016 school years.
Pearson has provided no information that the data was misused, the school district said. However, the company is providing free credit monitoring from Experian to any student who was enrolled during the 2001 to 2016 school years. For more information those affected are encouraged to call 866-883-3309, email aimsweb1request@pearson.com or click here.