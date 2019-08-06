CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police conducting an overnight raid in Albany Park couldn’t locate their suspect, but did find guns, drugs, and a three-foot alligator.
It was just after 9:30pm on Monday night when Chicago Police raided the home in the 4000 block of N. Troy.
Police wouldn’t say if anyone was home at the time, but they did call for Chicago Animal Care and Control after finding the gator inside the second-floor apartment. No one is in custody.
The discovery comes three weeks since the elusive alligator ‘Chance the Snapper’ was captured after a week-long hunt in the Humboldt Park lagoon.