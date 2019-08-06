CHICAGO (CBS)– Remains were found in a marsh on the city’s South Side.
The remains were discovered near 111th and Stony Island right on the edge of Big Marsh Park in tall grass.
At this point, it is unknown if they’re human remains, but a cell phone and clothes found nearby.
Chicago Police got a call around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday from a company in the area that found the remains.
“Big Marsh” is a 280-acre property owned by the Chicago Park District that was formerly a waste dumping ground.
Right now Chicago Police has not classifyed this as a death investigation.
The remains are currently at the Cook County morgue and a a pathologist will examine them Wednesday morning.