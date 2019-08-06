CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men have been arrested and are facing felony gun charges in Will County after a traffic stop and shots fired call in Joliet early Sunday morning.
Will County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired near Florence Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday morning and were given a description of a suspect vehicle.
They pulled over a vehicle matching the description near Second and Baker Street in Joliet Township and found Quentin Weekley, 21, of Joliet, Jeri Kinney, 22, of Joliet, and Alvin Loggins, 21 of Crest Hill in the car.
Weekley told deputies he had a gun in the vehicle and held a valid FOID card, which was found to be true, but deputies found the identifying numbers to be scratched off his loaded .45 caliber handgun. He is charged with unlawful use of a firearm and defacing identifying marks on a weapon. His bond is set at $2,000.
Deputies found a partially loaded .40 caliber handgun next to Kinney, who is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/no FOID card, and unlawful possession of a firearm/ammunition. His bond is set at $25,000.
Deputies also reported finding a fully loaded weapon near Loggins, who is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon/no FOID card, and unlawful possession of a firearm/ammunition. His bond is set at $15,000.