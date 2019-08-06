



— The battle over a controversial strip club sign along a busy street is heating up in a Nebraska neighborhood.

“Fully nude girls! Stay at home mom’s earn extra cash!” reads the sign outside of Kandi’s Gentlemen’s Club in Omaha. “Apply within.”

Neighbors want to take it down, saying “it’s very inappropriate” and “kind of crass.”

Jetta Eveland said she shouldn’t have to explain what it means to her eight-year-old son.

“My son has seen this sign and he has asked, ‘Mom, why would moms go be naked? Why do they want naked moms?'” Eveland told CBS affiliate KMTV. “The fact that it has fully nude girls, stay at home moms, my son can read that, he knows what nude means and it’s just kind of terrible.”

A controversial sign along a busy Omaha street; people in the neighborhood want it taken down.https://t.co/PkLtjZxrgJ — 3NewsNow (@3NewsNowOmaha) August 2, 2019

Kandi’s doesn’t have a liquor license yet and that has made it more difficult for the city to regulate the sign, which for now, falls into the category of free speech.

Some people told KMTV off camera they aren’t bothered by the sign or the business. But Gregg Johnsen, owner of AAA Electrostatic Painting located next door, said he wants Kandi’s to be a good neighbor and remove the sign.

“Small businesses — we support them a lot but businesses like that shouldn’t be in a neighborhood like this,” he said. “Wish they would take it down — listen to everybody.”

Kandi’s had its liquor license denied, but is appealing. Meantime, there’s a “temporary closed” sign on the front door.

The owner did not return any calls to KMTV.