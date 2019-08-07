CHICAGO (CBS) — An endangered missing person advisory has been activated for a missing 86-year-old woman from Algonquin who may be in danger.
According to Algonquin police, Grace J. Koath, 86, was last seen at 2 Dellwood Ct. at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.
Her vehicle, a blue 2008 Saturn Vue, with Illinois license plate DU6218, is also missing.
Police said Koath has a condition that places her in danger.
Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Algonquin Police Department at 847-685-4531.