CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who critically injured a woman who was waiting to cross the street Saturday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Police said the victim was walking to her car around 10:20 p.m. Saturday and waiting at the corner of Division and Central Park, when she was struck by an orange or rust-colored Honda speeding east on Division.
The driver did not stop. Police said the Honda might have damage to the front bumper, front grill, and front quarter panel on the passenger’s side. Investigators released a surveillance image of the car Wednesday morning.
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with multiple broken bones and internal bleeding.
Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run or might have information about the driver or vehicle should call the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.