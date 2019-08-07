JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Joliet fired a shot this week when a boy allegedly pulled a gun, but no one was shot or injured.
The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tactical officers saw several subjects in the 300 block of Western Avenue in Joliet, one of whom appeared to be concealing a gun, police said.
The subjects then walked to the 200 block of Pine, and the tactical officers turned on the emergency lights on their squad car as the subjects ran off, police said.
The officers chased them and notified other units, police said. The officers caught up to the subjects in Bicentennial Park, and one officer chased one boy to the 300 block of North Bluff Street, police said.
The boy took a gun out of his pants while running and turned toward the officer, police said. The boy did not drop the gun when ordered to do so, and the officer fired once at the boy, police said.
The boy then dropped the gun and was arrested without incident, police said.
The gun was loaded and was recovered at the scene, police said.
The boy, 16, was taken to the River Valley Detention Center on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition, not having a Firearm Owners Identification card, and obstructing a peace officer, police said.