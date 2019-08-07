CHICAGO (CBS) — A CBS 2 exclusive.

A mother of four is shot 17 times and left for dead. Her family said it was all over a parking space.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot spoke with the victim’s mother and has the story from Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Lois Jones said her daughter was shot on July 13. She was on life support for five days, and after waking up, she has endured eleven surgeries.

Lois Jones describes her new normal: spending nearly 12 hours each day at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Jones has been by her daughter Kewane Jones’ bedside since July 13.

“Praying that I get a miracle,” Lois Jones said.

Kewane was parking her car near 120th and Wallace in West Pullman. Her mother said a man approached her daughter and male passenger. He told them he parks in that spot on the public street, and she needed to move.

“My daughter was shot 17 times and left for dead in the car,” Lois Jones said.

The car was peppered with bullets. The windows were shattered. The 39-year-old mother of four and church evangelist has undergone eleven surgeries.

“Her liver, her kidneys, her spine, chest cavity, both arms, both legs,” Lois Jones said. “It has been a total disaster.”

Kewane’s mother said she believes the gunman lives on the block and Kewane was able to identify him in a police photo lineup.

“It happened on July 13 and that person has not been arrested. That person is still free, walking around to maybe harm someone else,” Lois Jones said.

Police said an investigative alert was put out to find the gunman after he was identified. Detectives are also using other ways to locate him but would not elaborate.

The male passenger who was also shot is recovering from gunshot wounds.