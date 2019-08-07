The Northwestern Quarterback Question: Hunter Johnson or TJ Green?"I've been in the system now, this is my fifth year, so I know it like the back of my hand and I feel very confident in what I'm doing on the field, which allows me to play much faster."

Happ's Slam Leads Quintana, Cubs Over Athletics 10-1Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run homer, Victor Caratini connected and Javier Báez kept up his latest hot streak with two hits and two RBIs as the Cubs responded with a rout of their own after Oakland pounded them 11-4 on Tuesday night.

Nova Pitches 8 Scoreless, White Sox Beat Tigers 8-1The White Sox took three of four games from the Tigers and went 5-2 on their trip to Philadelphia and Detroit.

Northern Trust: 'Visually Intimidating' Liberty National Starts FedExCup PlayoffsThe Northern Trust and the first round of the FedExCup Playoffs come to Liberty National, the best skyline in sports.

Bears To Unveil Walter Payton, George Halas Statues At Soldier FieldBears fans can soon visit statues of Hall of Fame inductees Walter Payton and George S. Halas at Soldier Field.

White Sox, Tigers Split DoubleheaderMiguel Cabrera had three hits and scored twice to help the Detroit Tigers to a win over the Chicago White Sox and a split of their doubleheader Tuesday.