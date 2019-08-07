CHICAGO (CBS) — Northwestern football is gearing up for training camp.
The biggest question is who will replace quarterback Clayton Thorson?
Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson may have the inside track, but don’t count out TJ Green.
He’s in his 5th year in Evanston and can rely on his dad, former NFL quarterback Trent Green, for guidance.
“I talk to my dad quite a bit, especially about football. He’s always that backbone for me,” Green said. “He played in the league for 16 years so it would be kind of dumb for me not to talk to him and ask him questions about how he prepared and what he looked for. He’s been doing it since I was little. I always wanted to be like my dad. Having him there as kind of a support for me has been awesome.”
Green added that his time at Northwestern served to help him to be more comfortable in the game.
“I’ve been in the system now, this is my fifth year, so I know it like the back of my hand and I feel very confident in what I’m doing on the field, which allows me to play much faster.”