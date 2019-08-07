CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot in the back in a Park Manor neighborhood apartment.
The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. in an apartment in the building at 7854 S. Ellis Ave., police said.
The victim – identified as David Harris, 45 – was inside the apartment when an unknown offender entered the apartment and shot him twice in the back, police said.
Harris, of Evanston, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The offender remained at large Wednesday evening.
Area South detectives were investigating Wednesday night.