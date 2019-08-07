CHICAGO (CBS)– An 86-year-old man is suffering life threatening injuries after he was struck by an ambulance in Des Plaines.
According to Des Plaines police, the man was crossing Potter Road westbound at the same time a Lifeline Ambulance was heading northbound just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
Police said the pedestrian was not in the crosswalk at the time of the accident.
The Des Plaines Police Department Accident Investigation Team is investigating.