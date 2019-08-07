SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday signed a law intended to help ensure the safety of domestic violence survivors and their children.
The law allows survivors to withhold their address – whether it is their home address or the address of a domestic violence safe house – from court filings if their or their family’s safety is at risk.
“For too long, survivors of domestic violence have feared retaliation from their abusers while seeking refuge, but this new law takes a step forward in protecting victims as they write a new chapter in their lives,” Pritzker said in a news release. “Today’s action reaffirms our state’s commitment to empowering and supporting survivors and their families.”
“It’s already hard enough for victims to take that first step and get out of their situation,” state Sen. Laura Murphy (D-Des Plaines) said in the release. “They shouldn’t have to live in fear of their address being released after being brave enough to get away.”
The bill will take effect on Jan. 1 of next year.