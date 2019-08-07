  • CBS 2On Air

By Mugo Odigwe
Filed Under:Chicago, Local TV, Off-Duty Police Officer, shots fired, South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty officer fired shots at a man early Wednesday in the South Chicago neighborhood, but police said the suspect got away.

Officers were searching for the suspect Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said the female officer fired shots at an unknown male suspect near 80th and Coles shortly after 4 a.m.

Police have not said what led to the officer opening fire.

The man was not shot, and ran away.

The officer also was not injured.

Police launched a search of the area after the shots were fired, and a SWAT team was brought in to assist in the search.

This is a developing story.