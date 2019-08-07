CHICAGO (CBS) — Two baby penguins at the Shedd Aquarium need names!
The Shedd’s two baby Magellanic penguin chicks hatched in May and are both females, according to a test done on their eggshells. Both eggs were laid by the same pair of penguins, Chile and JR. They are the second and third chicks born and bred at the aquarium after Nia, born in 2018.
The sisters are currently known as Chick 420 and Chick 421 and are hitting critical growth milestones, according to the aquarium.
They will make their public debut sometime in the next week. They have been shedding their fluffy feathers for waterproof, adult feathers so they can learn to swim and dive under water.
Shedd Aquarium members will have access to cast ballots to name the chicks from Aug. 11 to Aug. 17.
The name options provided by the aquarium reflect the native areas in South American where Magellanic penguins are found. Here is the list:
- Calista and Carmen – for Isla Calista, Falkland Islands and Carmen, Argentina
- Loma and Lively – for Punta Loma, Argentina and Lively Isle, Falkland Islands
- May and Maile (MY-lee) – for Chilean islands
- Rosie and Reina (RAY-na) – for Rosario, Argentina and Reina, Chile
- Sara and Solis (SO-leese) – for Puerto Sara, in the Magellan Strait and Solis Islands, Buenos Aires