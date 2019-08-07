CHICAGO (CBS) — A vehicle crashed into the Golden Nugget restaurant in Belmont Cragin Wednesday morning.
It happened in the 3000 block of North Central Avenue when police say a 60-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle when her foot gave out.
She accelerated and crash into the building, according to police. A waitress inside was injured but stable and transported to Community First Hospital with multiple injuries.
The driver was cited for striking the property and for having no insurance.
Building inspectors will be coming to inspect the building.